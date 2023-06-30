Geraldine E. Nigon

Geraldine Ellen Nigon, 96, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Joan’s Place in Hampton, MN.

Geraldine was born November 22, 1926 in Minneapolis to Glenn and Inez (Melin) Gulstrand. She was a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a degree in Home Economics. Geraldine taught school in Dover/Eyota, where she would meet and later marry Clair Nigon. Clair and Geraldine were united in marriage on October 6, 1951 in Minneapolis. Geraldine and Clair were blessed with ten children. Geraldine was an active member of St. Francis Catholic Church and St. Anthony in Loyal, WI. Geraldine loved spending time with her grandchildren baking cookies and making wooden crafts. She was a faithful woman to her family and to her Lord. She will be missed.

Geraldine is survived by her sons, Richard (Dawn) Nigon of Stillwater, MN, Daryl (Ruth) Nigon of Rochester, MN, Harold (Sue) Nigon of Rudolph, WI, James (Elaine) Nigon of Greenwood, WI, Martin (Kathleen) Nigon of Greenwood, WI, Raymond (Susan) Nigon of Cottage Grove, WI, Michael (Barbara) Nigon of Elk Mound, WI and Stephen (Annah) Nigon of Spencer, WI; daughters, Kathryn (Paul) Lindner of Rochester, MN and Patricia (John) Kocur of Welch, MN; 34 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 5 great- grandchildren on the way and many nieces and nephews. Geraldine was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clair; her brother, Glenn Gulstrand Jr., great-grandson Cole Litkey, and by other beloved family members.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1114 3rd St. SE, Rochester, MN with Father Jim Berning officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until time of the service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Cemetery in Geraldine’s memory. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mackenfuneralhome.com