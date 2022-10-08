Geraldine E. Tibor

Geraldine “Geri” Elizabeth Tibor passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was born on April 10, 1937 at St. Mary’s Hospital to James & Margaret (Ryan) Harney. When she was a young girl her family, including her Granny-Elizabeth Ryan moved to a farm in Theilman, MN where she lived until she was married. She married Richard Tibor on September 1, 1956 at St. Joseph Church in Theilman. Together they had three children: Timothy, Dawn, and Thomas. Richard passed away in 1973.

Geri worked for many years as a waitress at local restaurants, then for 9 years as a bookkeeper at the Wabasha Nursing Home. From there she went to work as a clerk at the Wabasha County Recorder’s office and was later elected to the office of County Recorder, a position she held for over 20 years.

After retirement she enjoyed boating with partner Bill Knabe until his death in 2012. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Felix School and for St. Felix parish in various positions and for Mayo St. Elizabeth hospice for 10 years. She also enjoyed helping with the Saturday church service at the Health Care Center. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Auxiliary for many years. She enjoyed her family, dining out and in her later years feeding the birds & squirrels as well as watching the boaters from her living room window.

She is survived by her children Timothy (Mary), Dawn (Arvo), Thomas (Dini), her grandchildren Rhiannon (Terry) Johnson, Megan (Chuck) Commerford, Richard (Carrie) Tibor, Alishah Tibor and great-grandchildren Timothy & Noll Johnson, Amelia, Thea & Isla Commerford. Her siblings Robert, Genevieve, David, Mary, and Patti. She was also preceded in death by a brother Jeremiah.

Funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha, with Rev. Prince Raja officiating. Interment will be at St. Felix Cemetery, Wabasha.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha and beginning at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at church.

The family suggest memorials to St. Felix School or the Michael Noll Foundation.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com