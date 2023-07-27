Geraldine “Gerrie” Webster, 85, of Spring Valley, MN, died on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Spring Valley Living Center.

Geraldine Ann Hovey was born July 30, 1937, in Spring Valley, MN to Gilbert and Marian (Sattler) Hovey.

She graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1955. Following high school, she went to work for Mayo Clinic for a short time.

Gerrie married Richard “Dick” Webster on July 21, 1957, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spring Valley. They moved to Endicott, NY for a short time as Dick worked for IBM and returned to the Spring Valley & Rochester area, before settling in Spring Valley permanently in 1968.

Gerrie worked at Spring Valley High School for 20 years. Gerrie was a great mom, wife, and grandma. In earlier years, Gerrie enjoyed bowling and continued to stay active in her church. She enjoyed reading, coffee and luncheons with dear friends and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and band and choir concerts. Gerrie absolutely adored her pet collie, Rebbie and was a huge Viking and Gopher fan. She and Dick held Gopher season tickets for over 30 years.

Gerrie is survived by her husband of 66 years Dick Webster, children Deanne Spurgeon of Spring Valley, Brenda (Bruce) Dahlstrom of Rochester, Tad Webster of Santa Barbara, CA, Sonja (Dale) Amy of Rochester, Jay (Dawn) Webster of Spring Valley and Raf (Tracy) Webster of Byron, 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jacque Darbo and brother Gary Hovey.

A Celebration of Life for Gerrie will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spring Valley with Pastor Jolene Knudson-Hanse officiating. The visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at the church prior to the service. A private burial will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and the family encourages those attending services to feel free to wear Viking or Gopher attire/colors for the service.

Condolences may be left online at hindtfuneralhomes.com.