Geraldine “Jerry” Hennessey

Jerry was born in 1924 and raised on the Knobel farm in Berne, MN. She was the oldest of five children. Three are deceased. Her surviving brother, Edward, lives in Oregon.

She graduated with honors from West Concord High. After attending MN School of Business, she held several positions at the Mayo Clinic, and retired in 1989 as Supervisor of the Development Section.

Jerry married Walter Hennessey in 1945 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. They lived together in Rochester for 52 years until his death in 1997. Jerry and Walt had 5 children. Darlene, their second child, drowned at age 6. The others are James (Linda), who live in Wayzata MN, Shirley Stuve (David), Michael (Cindy) and Daniel who live in Rochester MN. Between them, they have 8 children and 14 grandchildren.

She spent much of her time in volunteer leadership in 4-H, Olmsted County Fair Board, the DFL, MS Society and the Rochester Senior Center. For over 20 years, she held an open house Ice Cream Social at her home to raise funds for 4-H scholarships.

Since dancing was one of her passions, she would join friends at the Pla Mor Ballroom often. There she met her very special friend, Ervin Hodge. They were inseparable for almost 20 years until his death. The Hodge family embraced her and the Hennessey family for their entire time together.

In addition to dancing, her other passions included cards and board games, coaching softball, gardening, reading, choir, camping, fishing, Vikings, Twins, entertaining family, friends and even total strangers. Her love of travel took her all over the USA and on a special tour of Europe.

Jerry’s faith in God and his Son Jesus Christ, was strong to the end. Because she practiced her faith in all things, she became a “best friend” to all who met her. She is now happily at home with her Father.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2022 at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church: 1600 11 Ave SE, Rochester MN 55904 (507-288-5528). Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass. Lunch to follow at the church.

If you wish to make a donation, please consider Madonna Living Community.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.