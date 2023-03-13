Gerhard Bungum

Gerhard Martin Bungum, age 100, died on March 8, 2023.

Gerhard and his twin sister Gladys were born December 18, 1922, on the family farm in Canisteo township, Dodge county, to Bennie and Anna (Larson) Bungum. Gerhard was baptized and confirmed at South Zumbro Lutheran Church, rural Kasson, and was a lifetime member.

Gerhard attended Country School District #35 in Canisteo township. At the early age of ten he started to help milk the cows and learn all about farming. He was always interested in how things like tractors could be repaired and fixed up in the old farm shop. He milked cows for over sixty years.

Near the end of World War II Gerhard was drafted into the Army. He was stationed in Ft Benning Georgia. His main duty was to be a driver for the officers. The officers liked his quiet nature and his smile, along with his mechanical ability to fix the vehicles if they broke down. Gerhard’s father became quite ill so Gerhard was called home to help with the farm work and milk the cows. He often said he had liked his short stay in the Army.

When Gerhard was ten years old his father asked him to ride his pony to South Zumbro Church and put up the flags on the Veteran’s graves for Memorial Day. This became his lifetime Memorial Day service until he was ninety years old.

Gerhard was able to go to Washington DC on the Honor flight and was also selected as “Veteran of the Year” for the Kasson Festival in the Park, in 2019.

He was a humble and quiet man with a great smile, having a cup of coffee and a cookie for anyone stopping by. He missed his best friend since childhood, Stanley Ness. They spent many evenings in the summer sitting in lawn chairs discussing the weather and world problems. Gerhard also loved to drive around the “square mile” to see how the “crops” were growing and doing.

Gerhard is survived by two sisters, Ruth Stevens of Kasson and Alpha Jensen of rural Kasson, along with sister-in-law Judy Bungum of Rochester and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, three brothers Palmer Bungum, Bennie Allen Bungum and Knute Bungum, and two sisters Gladys Kohn (his twin), and Martha Campbell.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at South Zumbro Lutheran Church in rural Kasson, with visitation at 10:00 AM. Lunch to follow the service.

Blessed be Gerhard’s memory.