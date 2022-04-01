Gertrude A. Loecher

Gertrude Anne Loecher, 104, of Adams, Minnesota, died Thursday, March 31, 2022 following a brief illness.

Gert lived a full independent life and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She enjoyed life to the fullest and was known for her quick wit and was quite a card player with bridge being one of her favorite games. She belonged to many card groups and loved being with her friends. During the pandemic, with her social life being interrupted, she decided to learn new technology and joined the age of social media to keep up with friends and family.

Gertrude Rauen was born to Phillip and Katie (Heimer) Rauen November 24, 1917. She was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, received her first Holy Communion, was confirmed, married and will have her final rites there. She attended schools in Adams.

She married Paul Loecher January 19, 1937, at Sacred Heart Parish. Paul died in 2003. They were married for 66 years. Gert was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Parish. She served as President of the Sacred Heart Council of Catholic Women. Gert was a member of the Cedar River Golf Course, Minnesota Women’s Bowling Association, Adams PTA and served as President of each of these organizations.

She enjoyed being with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her pride and joy.

Gert is survived by her children, Elene Loecher, Minneapolis; Donna (Lynn) Femrite, St. Cloud; Les (Nancy) Loecher, Florida; Debbie (Jack) Hamilton, Byron; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents, Phillip and Katie Heimer Rauen; seven brothers, Henry, Fred, Willie, Mike, Edward, Leo and Joe; six sisters, Mary, Elizabeth, Odelia, Rose, Esther and Margaret.

Visitation will be at the Adams Funeral Home on Friday, April 8, 4:00 – 7:00 pm with a Rosary at 6:15. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 9th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Adams with Father Gregory Leif officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour before the service on Saturday. Masks and social distancing requested. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Church, Sacred Heart School or donor’s choice.