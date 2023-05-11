Gilbert “Smokey” Honermann

G.B. “Smokey” Honermann

Gilbert B. “Smokey” Honermann passed away Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023, peacefully at The Homestead of Rochester, with family by his side from COVID complications/Lewy-Body dementia.

Gilbert Honermann was born March 21, 1935, in Adrian, MN, son of William and Susan (Schutz) Honermann. He attended schools in Adrian and graduated from Boys Town in Omaha, Nebraska in 1952. On August 4, 1962, he married the love of his life, Betty Bruehling in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Over the years, he attended many reunions and trips to Boys Town with his own family, and his brother Victor’s family. Most recently, he was able to attend his 70th Class Reunion in the summer of 2022.

He was employed at IBM in Rochester from 1960 until his retirement in 1991, then continued to work there until he fully retired after 44 years of employment. He was also employed at Creative Expressions framing shop where he met many lifelong friends. He was a member of IBM Retirees Club, IBM Quarter Century Club, St. Francis Church, Donut Sunday, Eucharistic Minister and active in the Befriender Program at St. Francis.

He served and was very active from 1956-1960 in the U.S. Navy. He served as Secretary-Treasurer, Historian, and was in charge of the USS Yosemite’s ship store. For many years he edited his ship’s Navy Quarterly Newsletter. He enjoyed planning and attending many Navy reunions, with his wife throughout the U.S. for 20 years.

The family wishes to say thank you to the staff at The Homestead of Rochester Memory Care, Mayo Hospice, and the many years of Visiting Angels care.

He is survived by his son Paul (Mary) Honermann of Mazeppa, MN, and daughter, Jane (Mike) Sonnabend of Rochester, MN; Six grandchildren: Mercy, Elijah, Haven Honermann, Samuel, Nicholas & Andrew Sonnabend. He is survived by one brother Victor (Amie) Honermann of Mitchell, SD. He is preceded in death by his wife Betty, his parents, two sisters-Dorthy, Sister Victorine, and two brothers Clarence (Kenny) & LeRoy.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, with a visitation one hour prior at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery immediately following the service. A luncheon will follow the burial at St. Francis Catholic Church.

Memorials are preferred to Boys Town in Omaha, Nebraska or written directly to a family member.

