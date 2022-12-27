Gina Larson

Gina (Greenwalt) Larson 74, of Rochester, MN passed away December 18, 2022, at her home.

Gina was born in Denver, CO on November 24, 1948. Gina Greenwalt married her soulmate Steve Larson on July 21,1984 at Vandenberg AFB, CA. Gina and Steve spent their life together at Vandenberg, AFB, CA and Warren AFB, WY until 1993, when Steve retired from the AF and they returned back to the Rochester, MN area, where Steve’s family was from.

Gina was avid seamstress and loved quilting. She worked at various fabric and sewing centers over the years. She loved going to quilt shows, and followed her beloved husband, Steve, to model train and cars shows all over WI and MN.

She valued her many friends in the Rochester area. She loved all the wildlife in her backyard and her and Steve made sure they were well-fed. Gina loved her cats and had a wonderful sense of humor. She could light up the room with her laugh.

Gina was preceded in death by her spouse, Steven Larson, and her parents, Alex and Mary Greenwalt. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Elvin D and Barbara J Patten of Greeley, CO; her nieces Kathy Patten of Cheyenne, WY, and Shellie Morefield of Greeley, CO; and many great nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

Visitation will be held at Rochester Cremation Services, 1605 Civic Center Drive NW, Rochester, MN on Wednesday January 4, from 3-6 pm.

In lieu of flowers please donate to two of Gina’s favorite charities, Best Friends and Safe Haven Animal Shelter.

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences of Gina may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com