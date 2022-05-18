Gina M. Amos

Regina M. Amos, 63, of Rochester, MN, formerly of Stewartville, MN died on Monday (May 16, 2022) surrounded by her loving family at Mayo Clinic Rochester – St. Marys Campus, following a cardiac arrest at her home.

Regina Marie Amos was born January 8, 1959 in Rochester, MN to Donald “Buck” and Janice (Geerdes) Amos. She grew up in Stewartville, attended Stewartville schools, graduating from Stewartville H.S. in 1977. She attended Rochester Community College and then Winona State in Rochester in their elementary education program and interned for a semester at Bonner Elementary school in Stewartville. Gina enrolled in the unit coordinator program at Rochester Vocational-Technical College earning her certification. She was employed as a unit coordinator at St. Marys Hospital for a few years before her employment at IBM for 10 years. Gina was also continuing her college studies towards a teaching degree at this time and always seemed to have 2 jobs or career tracks going at the same time. After IBM, she followed her department to Celestica and then Benchmark both in Rochester. She has been employed in the John Marshall School District as a para-professional for the past 12 years and part-time at Maple Manor now Edenbrook Nursing Home in Rochester.

She was a past member of Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville. Gina loved her pet dogs and cats and was a volunteer member of the Rochester chapter of the Retrievers – a lost dog recovery non-profit. She was an outdoor person who enjoyed hiking, being on or in the water, gardening, actually enjoyed weeding! and collected rocks. She was an avid Prince fan who often dyed her hair purple. Gina enjoyed visiting with her friends and neighbors and loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Gina is survived by her 2 daughters and 6 grandchildren – Shayna Amos (James Kellner) and grandson – Joel Kellner and daughter – Chelsey Amos (John Mahoney) and Vandon, Kaiden, Isabella, Jamarion, and Jaxon; her mother – Janice Amos of Stewartville; 1 sister – Becky (Abraham) Algadi of Stewartville; 3 brothers – Brad (Leann) Amos, Brian Amos and Jerome (Kimberley) Amos all of Stewartville and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father - Donald “Buck” Amos and her nephew – Jeremy Crowson.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 5 to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday (May 19, 2022) at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville. A private family burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville with Rev. Ally Bowman officiating. A Celebration of Life for Gina will be held at Florence Park Pavilion in Stewartville on August 20, 2022, time to be announced later. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Gina are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com