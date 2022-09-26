Gladys Hammel

Gladys LaVonne (Miller) Hammel, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022 surrounded by her loving husband, David R. Hammel and family at her home.

She was born May 27, 1936 in Preston to Perry and Gertrude (Evjen) Miller and was raised in Rochester.

Gladys is survived by her husband, Dave; their children, Duane Hammel, Darla Hammel and Danita Hammel; daughter, Robin Miller Kroening (Pat); sister, Valerie (Allyn) Heim; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Sadie (Todd) Livingston and Abigail, Jacob & Levi; Ellen Hammel (Justin Miller) and Jazmine, Luke, Izabella & Mackenzie; Ryan (Brandi) Kroening and Kaylee & Brianna; and Bryan Kroening.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Perry & Gertrude (Evjen) Miller.

Gladys and Dave would have celebrated their 64th anniversary on September 27, 2022. They owned and operated Whitewater Valley Campground near Whitewater State Park, Elba, Minnesota. Gladys and Dave enjoyed many hobbies together including camping and 4-wheeling.

Gladys was an avid collector from dolls to globes. Her and Dave’s home was adorned in many beautiful collections. Gladys enjoyed crafts of all sorts, country western music and warm sunny days so she could be outside. She also loved her cats.

Gladys was a genealogist which led her and Dave to many destinations seeking family members and making new friends across the country.

Funeral Service will be 12 p.m., Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service – St. Charles. Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery, 2233 Hwy 42 NE, Eyota, MN. A lunch will be held at the St. Charles Moose Lodge following the service.

Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service – St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com.