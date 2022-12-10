Glen David Meyer, age 67, of Byron, MN, died peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary’s Campus surrounded by his family and friends.

Glen was born July 1, 1955, in Faribault, MN, the son of Walter and Elnora (Helberg) Meyer. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1973 and received his Degree of Associate in Arts from Rochester Community College in Rochester, MN in 1976. Glen married Carol Young on October 18, 1986, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault, MN. He started working at Mayo Clinic in the neuro ICU in 1977 and in 1995 transferred to the PACU, where he was a long-time preceptor, a charge nurse, and cared for patients up until his death. Additionally, Glen earned a Master of Arts from Augsburg College in 2016.

Glen was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church and the Southeast Minnesota Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. He severed numerous years as an Assistant Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 42. Glen enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, baking, fishing, hunting, scuba diving, playing 500, trivia, craft beer, and ‘smooth’ drinks. When not caring for his patients or spending time with family and friends, you could often find Glen reading, learning, driving grain-cart, or fixing things.

Left to mourn his passing is his wife Carol; brother Paul (Linda) Meyer of Faribault, MN; two children Jon (Heather) Meyer of Kasson, MN; Jennifer (Ross) Recker of Smithton, IL; four grandchildren, Kaiden and Nora Meyer and Reagan and Raylon Recker; mother-in-law Mary Ann Young; brothers and sisters-in-law Jan Brudvig, Mark Young, Mike (Barb) Young, Jim Young, Lori (Dave) Lyons, and Brent (Katie) Young; 20 nieces and nephews, extended family, as well as a host of friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father-in-law Earl Young; brother-in-law Steve Brudvig, and sister-in-law LaVonne Young.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, December 12th at Christ Lutheran Church in Byron and then again from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Tuesday December 13th. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 13 at Christ Lutheran Church 201 Frontage Rd NW, Byron, MN with Pastor Steve Rheingans officiating. Burial will follow at Meadow Ridge Memorial Cemetery in Faribault, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christ Lutheran Church Organ Fund, the Southeast Guild of Organists Scholarship Fund, or to the family to be designated towards nursing education at a later date.

