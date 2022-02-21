Glen Luehmann

Glen Arthur Luehmann, age 75, formerly of Wasioja, MN, died peacefully in his home in Brainerd surrounded by family, on Feb 19, 2022.

Glen was born on May 29, 1946, in Winona, MN, son of Norman and Norma (Mueller)Luehmann. He grew up on his family’s farm and graduated from Lewiston High School. Glen met the love of his life, Janice Hazel Burdick. Glen and Jan were married in Plainview, MN, on September 6, 1969.

Glen began working for Mayo Clinic in 1984 and took great pride in his work right up to his retirement.

Princes don’t always ride white charger steeds. Sometimes they drive beat up Ford pick ups and come home from work sweaty, with a little dust on their knightly armor. A prince rode into Jan’s life some 50 years ago- a quiet soft-spoken soul, just as genuine as a rare and precious gemstone. He was a terrific listener, loyal to a fault and Jan’s best friend.

On beautiful summer Saturdays, Glen would be found hooking the 16’ flat bed trailer to his trusty red Ford pick-up. He’d throw in fishing rods and equipment, along with the covered wagon top. He’d then come in and announce, “Bus leaves in ten!’’. Whatever kids and grandkids could be collected would spend the weekend enjoying family fun. He was just as happy camping as he was filling the trailer with his winter wood supply or helping work fields with his beloved John Deere.

Glen leaves behind a legacy of hard work, honesty, and character. Faith and family were everything to him. His smile and love of life was legendary.

Go in grace and peace to your heavenly home, Glen. You will be greatly missed. Until later.

Glen is survived by his wife, Jan; Children: Clayton Luehmann, Rochester, MN; Tamara (Daniel) Reps, St. Charles, MN; Carie (Bruce) Galley, Brainerd, MN; Melanie (Joshua) Revier, Forest Lake, MN. Grandchildren: Ashley (Eldon) Roberts, Zachary Galley (Jacquelyn), Travis (Abigail) Paape, Maria Paape (Victor), Michaela Paape (Matthew), Cole (Maria) Reps, Dani (Tony) Weilandt, Levi (Rachel) Reps, Lily Revier, Julia Revier; Twenty-two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother and sister, Gary (Donna) Luehmann, Lewiston, MN, and Sandra (Daniel) Pritzl, Lake City, MN. Glen was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, and infant grandson. Glen’s family would be incomplete without mentioning his honorary family, John and Betty Waldo and Arlin and Beverly Johnson.

Funeral service Friday, February 25, 2022 at 11 am at Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview, MN. Burial will be at Worth Cemetery Utica, MN. Visitation will be Thursday 4-7 pm at Schad & Zabel Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting the family with arrangements.