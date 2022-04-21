Glenn E. Miller

Age 97, formerly of Rochester, MN, passed away on April 13, 2022 at his assisted living facility in St Paul. Preceded in death by parents, eight siblings and a niece. Born December 29, 1924 in Mt Palatine, IL, the 6th of ten children, Glenn saw combat action as a Marine in the Pacific in WWII, then attended art school in Chicago where he met his wife, June Schuh from Winona, MN. They married in 1947. After working in interior design studios in Chicago and Minneapolis Glenn and June moved to Rochester in 1951 where they opened their own business. Glenn Miller Interiors was a fixture in architecture and design in southeastern Minnesota and beyond for over sixty years receiving awards for residential and commercial design from the American Society of Interior Designers. Glenn was an active participant in the cultural, civic and political life of his community serving on committees to elect his preferred candidates, to plan for the preservation of the Governor’s Mansion in St Paul, and to build a veterans’ memorial in Rochester.

Survived by June, his wife of nearly 75 years, daughter Kimerly (Stephen Brookfield) of St Paul, son Kevin (Patsy Shaughnessy) of Edina, grandchildren Sarah (Ben) Andreachi, Molly Brookfield, Colin Brookfield, Charlie Miller, a great-grandson, Daniel Andreachi, a sister, Clara Harvey of El Paso, IL and nieces and nephews throughout the U.S.

Burial will be at Ft Snelling National Cemetery in the summer. Visitation with June Miller and her family on Sun, May 22, 2022 from 11:30-1:30 at Zumbro Lutheran Church, 624 3rd Ave. SW. Information on memorials can be accessed at the Cremation Society of Minnesota.