Glenn M. Laedtke, age 90, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2022. He was born in Oshkosh, WI, the youngest of five children, and raised on his family’s farm. He went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in Business Administration and Labor Management. In 1953, he was commissioned as an officer in the Supply Corps, U.S. Naval Reserve, serving in Yorktown, VA. There he met Claire Schoener, a college senior, whom he married on July 21, 1956 in Garden City, NY. Glenn soon joined IBM at a new Rochester, MN facility in Personnel Research and Planning. In 1974, he completed a Master’s Degree in Industrial Relations from the University of Minnesota. He retired in 1987 but continued as a consultant to IBM for five more years.

Glenn was an artist and a lifelong woodworker. He built beautiful furniture and started a woodcarving business, creating over 60 Santa designs from around the world. He was a charter member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Rochester and served there in leadership roles. As a board member of Friends of the Rochester Public Library, he helped plan and open their new bookstore. Glenn loved tennis and golf, and was a very involved parent raising four children. He was also an avid genealogist and U.S. Navy stamp collector.

Glenn and Claire enjoyed 30 years at their lake home in Cable, WI. As active volunteers at the Cable Natural History Museum, they opened and managed a new museum gift shop. In 2014, they moved from Rochester to Friendship Village in Bloomington, MN where they helped to lead the Masterpiece Living wellness program for several years. He was especially proud of his large family and loved their visits.

Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, William and Alma; and siblings, Ralph, Lester, Arline Sitter and June Schwartz. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Claire; children, Susan (Paul) Arneson, James (Carol) Laedtke, Dr. Thomas (Elise) Laedtke, and Robert (Kathy) Laedtke; thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate Glenn’s life will be held at Friendship Village at a later date. Memorials are welcome in Glenn’s memory to the Friendship Village of Bloomington - Employee Appreciation Fund, 8100 Highwood Drive, Bloomington, MN 55438.