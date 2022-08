Jan. 12, 1955 - Aug. 23, 2022

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. - Glenn Miller, 67, New Hope, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 23, in North Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Hoff Funeral Home in St. Charles, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29, at the funeral home.