Glenn Opdycke-Hansen of Shakopee, MN, aged 68, died May 24, 2023, of Frontotemporal Dementia and ALS. He had been diagnosed this past January. Glenn was born February 23, 1955, to Mandius and Dorothy Hansen (Opdycke) in Peoria, IL. He graduated from Peoria High School in 1973. He went on to receive his BS degree in Economics and MA in Computer Science from Bradley University in Peoria.

Glenn worked in IT for over 45 years. In 1978 he was recruited by IBM and worked at the Rochester site for over 25 years. Glenn also worked for USBank and Proficient Consulting.

He married Jeanie Smith on July 10, 1982, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madelia, MN. They lived in Rochester until 2008, when he took a job at United Health Corp, where he worked for another 15 years. He had retired January 5, 2023.

Glenn and Jeanie were Sector Couple of Rochester Teams of Our Lady during their years in Rochester. In 1990 they were among the founding members of Holy Spirit Parish.

Besides Jeanie, Glenn is survived by son Stephen (Maria), grandsons Hugo and Blake of Denver, CO, and daughter Elizabeth of Dallas, TX. He is also survived by Brothers John, Richard and sister Irene.

Glenn was preceded in death by parents Mandius, Dorothy, and brother Thomas.

Glenn’s funeral will be Wednesday, June 7th, at 11:00 am at Pax Christi Catholic Community in Eden Prairie, MN, 12100 Pioneer Trail. Visitation is one hour prior.

Memorials are suggested for the School Sisters of Notre Dame at Shakopee or Grace Hospice.

Arrangements by Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home- Eden Prairie, MN.