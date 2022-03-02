The funeral service for Glenn R. Neseth, 74, of Rochester, will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 8 at the Kasson United Methodist Church, 801 5th Ave NW, Kasson, MN with Pastor Jacob Hanson officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery, Kasson with military graveside honors presented by the Kasson American Legion Post #333.

Mr. Neseth died, with his family beside him, at Mayo Clinic Hospital – Rochester, St. Mary’s Campus on February 26, 2022. Glenn was admitted to the hospital January 4, 2022 after a fall which resulted in a broken hip, followed by surgery and a two month hospital stay.

Glenn Ray Neseth was born on September 27, 1947, in Kasson, MN to Ray and Hazel (Musolf) Neseth. He lived in Kasson where he grew up, attended and was graduated from Kasson-Mantorville High School in 1967. Glenn enlisted in the US Army in the spring of 1968. Having served a tour in Vietnam, he returned safely to Kasson with an honorable discharge in 1970. Glenn was a proud member of the Kasson American Legion Post #333. Glenn graduated with a 2-year Mechanical Drafting Degree from Rochester Area Vocational Technical Institute. He was able to retire from the Mayo Clinic in December, 2013, after 40 years of faithful service as a custodian for Environmental Services.

Glen began his love of stock car racing in the early 70’s, frequenting the Dodge County Speedway with his father Ray and brother Gary. He also enjoyed traveling to both local and out-of-state race tracks as well as attending many NASCAR events.

Glenn is survived by his brother Gary (Liza) Neseth of Stewartville, MN and his niece Nashia (Mitchel) Baldus of Grand Meadow, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be directed to them for distribution according to their wishes.

Dibble Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Kasson is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dibblefuneralhome.com.