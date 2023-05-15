Glennard E. Prehn age 86, of Sebring FL (originally from Rochester, MN) passed away Wednesday, May 10th, 2023 at the Lake Placid Rehabilitation Center.

Glennard E. Prehn was born January 24th, 1937 to Luella (Kruschke) Prehn and Harold J. Prehn.

Glenn was united in marriage to Marjal E. Prehn on October 12th, 1957. They lived in Lester Prairie and moved to Rochester in 1965.

Glenn owned Prehn Building Sales, Inc. until 2007. Selling buildings was his passion in life.

He was a member of the Rochester Masonic Lodge #21, Osman Shrine Temple in St. Paul, Rochester Area Shrine Club, Rochester Zagalas Shrine Car Club, Royal Order of Jesters Court 9 in St. Paul.

He is survived by his daughter Beth (Martin) Canfield of Rochester, MN, along with four grandchildren their significant others and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Ralph (Diane) Prehn and Virgil (Jeanne) Prehn and their families.

Glenn met his partner Janice Robertson of Galveston, Indiana. They enjoyed their time in Florida. They enjoyed many road trips and fun adventures. She is survived with her children Laria (Jamie) Jackson, Jeff (Lisa) Robertson, Lanae (Mike) Leffert. Eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, and wife Marjal.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

