Gloria Ann Holt, 84, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully at her daughter and son-in-law’s home on Monday June 26, 2023.

Gloria was born in Dodge County to Reuben H. Posey and Mamie (Helbrecht) Posey on December 9, 1939. She attended Kasson-Mantorville schools and graduated with the class of 1957. She married Ernest D. Holt on May 17, 1958 at East St. Olaf Church in Rock Dell, MN.

Gloria was a waitress at Michaels Restaurant for 30 years followed by Hiawatha Homes then ending her working career at Cub Foods. Gloria enjoyed time spent with her family and treasured all of the memories created with everyone. Gloria was a member and volunteer with the Salvation Army Church in Rochester.

Gloria is survived by her children Ernie (Kim) Holt of Chatfield and Stephanie (David) Garness of Rochester; six grandchildren Bobbi Jo (Chris) Powers, Kenneth Holt, Andrew Holt, Hannah Garness, Grace (Joshua) Piens, and Anthony Garness; eight great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest D. Holt; her father and mother, Reuben and Mamie Posey; father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Margaret Holt; one infant brother Lester Posey, four sisters Ruby Krey, Opal Brintnall, Garnet Blood and Judith Green.

The family wishes to thank Seasons Hospice, and Stephanie’s long-time friend, Kim Rolbiecki, for helping take care of Gloria.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Majors James and Paulette Frye officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens.

