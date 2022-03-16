Gloria J. Vandal

Fairmont, MN

Funeral services for Gloria Jean (Nelson) Vandal, 80, of Fairmont, MN, formerly of Rochester, MN will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sherburn, MN, with a luncheon following the service at the church. Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at Grandview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rochester, MN. Following the burial, the family will host a time of fellowship and refreshments for friends and family to remember Gloria at the home of Gary and Brenda Vandal. Visitation will be two hours prior to the time of service from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sherburn, MN. Gloria passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at her home in Fairmont. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gloria Jean Nelson was born on March 30, 1941, in Chatfield, MN, the daughter of Glen Waldo and Florence Josephine (Fjelstul) Nelson. Gloria attended school in Marion, MN, before transferring to Rochester where she was part of the first graduating class of John Marshall High School, graduating with the class of 1959.

Gloria was blessed with four wonderful children from her previous marriage and the family made their home in Rochester. She worked for many years at Churchill Elementary in food service and worked as a school crossing guard. Following her retirement in 2002, Gloria helped in taking care of her growing number of grandchildren in addition to working as a substitute cook at all the schools in the Rochester area in addition to continuing her work as a crossing guard.

Gloria loved life and found great joy in dancing. While attending a dance in early 2004, Gloria met the love of her life, Marlo Maschoff while attending a dance. Together the couple would travel every weekend to dances and in 2014, Gloria made the move to Fairmont so the couple could be together. Gloria cherished spending time with family and friends and visiting over a cup of coffee. She looked forward to spending the winter months in Arizona with Marlo and was passionate about music and cooking. Gloria appreciated the simple things in life and lived life by the motto of “Dance like no one is watching, Love like you’ve never been hurt, Sing like no one is listening and Live like its Heaven on Earth.” She was selfless and truly cared for others, never wanting anything for herself. Gloria had a wonderful personality and her infectious laugh and smile brought joy to those around her. In March 2018, Gloria was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. She accepted her cancer journey with dignity and fought hard for four years. Her spirit and zest for life will be greatly missed by those that loved her and called her a friend.

Left to cherish her memory is her life partner, Marlo Maschoff; children, Gary (Brenda) Vandal, Eric (Ramey Keller) Vandal, Dan (Michelle) Vandal, and Katy Vandal; grandchildren, Kammi (Mark) Szymanski, Cory (Laura) Vandal, Aly (Jeff Hall) Vandal, Lauren Vandal, Collin (Megan Dillon) Vandal, Connor Vandal, Alex Vandal, Ari Vandal, Hailey Gonzalez and Azalyn Vandal; three great-grandchildren, Makalia Szymanski, Henry Szymanski, and Cayden Vandal; extended family, Pam (Kevin) Johnson, Gloria McNea, Tim (Jill) Maschoff, Mara (Kory) Faulhaber, Kim (Newten) Grotzinger, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Knutson; two brothers, Glen Nelson and John Nelson; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Florence Nelson and four brothers, Kenneth Nelson, Willard Nelson, Dennis Nelson and Carroll Nelson.

Cards and flowers can reach the family at Lakeview Funeral Home 205 Albion Ave. Fairmont, MN 56031