Gloria Lee

Gloria (Carter) Lee passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Argyle, Texas and went joyfully to her heavenly home on Friday May 20, 2022, she was 93 years old. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Wayne Lee; Alexandria Minnesota and her parents Reverend and Mrs. O.E. Carter; Rochester Minnesota

Left to celebrate her memory are her daughters: Jenni (Chuck) Borsellino; Argyle, Texas and Julie (Mel) Van Horn; Painesville, Ohio Her 6 Step Children: Dale Lee, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Mary Jane Schoonmaker, Holland, Michigan; Kenton (Benita) Lee, Tacoma, Washington; Richard Lee, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jonathon (Linda) Lee, Branson, Missouri and Roseanne (Greg) Johnson, Fargo, North Dakota and brothers Mark (Marilyn) Carter; Bedford, Texas and Craig (Jeanette) Carter; Mesa, Arizona. and Sister-in-Law Ruth Ellie, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her 5 Grand Children:

Adam (Christina) O’Brien; Alex (Cher French) O’Brien; Brittany (Dustin) Littrell ; Courtney (Grant) Krajenka: Cody (Taffy) Borsellino

and 7 Great Grandchildren: Charlee Littrell; Camryn Littrell; Cohen Littrell; Callie Littrell; Jack Krajenka, June Krajenka and Joe Krajenka, as well as 16- step grandchildren and 50 step great-grandchildren.

Anyone who knows Gloria will understand that this is a time of celebration. She lived her life in anticipation of the day she would meet her Lord and Savior face to face. By now she has filled the heavens with her boisterous laughter and greeted her husband, parents and a host of family and friends who all promised to meet at the “Northeast corner of Heaven”

It’s no stretch to say Gloria was a one of a kind, exceptional woman. She not only led countless souls to the Lord but was an encourager, motivator, interceder and friend to many. She had a unique ability to empower those around her to see the best in themselves and never hesitated to lend a listening ear. Her happy, joyful uplifting spirit ministered to everyone she met.