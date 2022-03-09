Gloria M. Ayshford, 94, of Champlin, MN, formerly a Stewartville, MN resident, passed away of natural causes at home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Myrtle (Hebranson) Kvam, her husband, Alvin Ayshford, her brothers Donald Torgenrud, Joseph Kvam, and Roger Kvam, and sister Phyllis Wiltfang. Gloria is survived by her sister Patricia Hoehn of Champlin, MN and her brother, Frank Kvam of Hudson, WI, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In 1996 Gloria and Al had moved to Hot Springs, AR, for health reasons. After Al’s death in 2013, Gloria returned to MN and made her home with her best friend and devoted sister Pat, until the time of her passing.

A Celebration of Life service will be held later this spring or summer, with interment at the Union Cemetery in Pleasant Grove, MN. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Gloria are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be forwarded to one of the following entities, all of which were dear to Gloria’s heart. Como Park & Conservatory

Online: comofriends.org

By Mail: Como Friends / 1225 Estabrook Dr. / St. Paul, MN 55103 International Owl Center

Online: internationalowlcenter.org

By Mail: International Owl Center / PO Box 536 / Houston, MN 55943 National Eagle Center

Online: nationaleaglecenter.org

By Mail: National Eagle Center / Attn: Donations / 50 Pembroke Ave. S. / Wabasha, MN 55981