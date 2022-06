Dec. 26, 1949 - June 1, 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa - Gloria Tupy, 72, Ankeny, Iowa, died Wednesday, June 1, in Unity Point Methodist Medical Hospital from bile duct cancer.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Monday, June 6, at First Lutheran Church in Cresco, Iowa. Pastor Leo Combs-Lay will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Cresco.

Arrangements by Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home.