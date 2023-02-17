The funeral service for Gordon E. Dahl, 87, of Stewartville, MN will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday (February 25, at the Stewartville United Methodist Church with Rev. Laura Nordstrom officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in St. Charles, MN. Mr. Dahl died on Monday (February 13, 2023) unexpectedly at Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, TX following a brief illness.

Gordon was born March 8, 1935 in Chatfield, MN to Elvin and Anorah (Kolstad) Dahl. He grew up on the family farm in rural Pilot Mound, MN attended country school and Chatfield schools, graduating from Chatfield H.S. in 1953. He was employed for a few years as a truck driver hauling milk and then was employed at IBM in Rochester in 1957. Gordon was married on October 26 1957 in St, Charles, MN to Marilyn C. Kahring. Following their marriage the couple lived in Rochester for a number of years. They were later divorced. Gordon had a 34 year career at IBM, retiring in 1991. He was married on August 31, 1985 in Elba, MN to Carole J. Larson. Carole was employed for a number of years at Mayo Clinic Rochester until her retirement. The Dahls lived in Rochester before moving to Stewartville in 2000. Gordon was a member of the Stewartville United Methodist Church. He and Carole traveled in the winter to Arizona, where Gordon was an active member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Wellton, AZ. They enjoyed travelling together including trips to Mexico, Canada and much of the US. Gordon was a sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his young kids up north and snowmobiling. He was an avid year round golfer who started golfing in his 50’s following his retirement and had knocked in 9! hole-in-ones. He played fastpitch softball including a year with the North Stars team from Rochester that won a MN State Championship. Gordon enjoyed visiting with friends and neighbors and loved time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gordon is survived by his wife - Carole; 2 daughters and 2 sons - Deb (Glenn) Malwitz of Elgin, MN: Kris (Barry) Daugherty of Fountain, MN; Greg (Rhonda) Dahl and Eric (Heather) Dahl both of Rochester; stepsons Jeff (Sandy) Larson of St. Charles, Tim (Andrea) Larson of Mendota Heights; Tom (Peggy) Larson of Elba; many grandchildren and great- grandchildren; 1 sister - Doris Horsman of Utica, MN; sister-in-law Phyllis Dahl of Rochester; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers - Edward Dahl and Orvis Dahl, brother-in-law - Duane Horsman and step-son - Brad Larson.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:00 A.M. on Saturday morning at the church. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Gordon are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.