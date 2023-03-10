Gordon “Gordy” Koehn, 85, a longtime Stewartville, MN resident, died unexpectedly of natural causes, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at his home.

Gordon Leroy Koehn was born on May 2, 1937, in Fargo, ND to George and Florence (Gordon) Koehn. He grew up in Grove City, MN, graduating from Grove City H.S. in 1954. He attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, earning a Bachelor of Music degree and obtained a Master’s from Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY. Gordon was married on August 16, 1959, in Long Prairie, MN to Ayleen “Amy” Bergh at her parents’ home. After their wedding, they traveled to Stewartville where Amy began teaching Home Economics, and Gordy was hired as the new music teacher. They made their home in Stewartville, where they raised their children, taught for 35 years until retirement and have continued to live.

Gordy also worked in construction and taught piano and organ lessons. He directed the Rochester Male Chorus for a number of years. Gordy played organ at Zion Lutheran for over 60 years and was very active with volunteer events there. He was a longtime Stewartville Lions Club member, serving currently as its treasurer and was a past recipient of the Melvin Jones Award. He and Amy volunteered with Meals on Wheels in Stewartville. Gordy enjoyed golf and was an avid MN sports and Stewartville Tiger fan. He ran the clock for over 60 years at Tiger sports. He and Amy enjoyed traveling south in the winter, and he particularly enjoyed trips to Scotland, being a proud Scot! He enjoyed going to coffee, visiting with friends and neighbors and loved time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was proud of his family, faith, and community.

Gordy is survived by his wife of over 63 years - Amy; 4 daughters and 1 son - Karin (Dave) Lundberg of Shakopee, MN; Paul (Petra) of Wayzata, MN; Kris (Gary) Peterson of Rochester, MN; Kathy (Mark) Illa of Cannon Falls, MN and Connie (Jason) Berg of Farmington, MN; 8 grandchildren- Phillip (Jamie) Lundberg, Kari (Britton) Smith, Hallie Koehn, Lucas Berg, Erik Peterson, Isaac Illa, Evan Peterson, Kyle Berg and 3 great- grandchildren - Leo and Patrick Lundberg and Britton Smith III; 1 brother - Larry (Sarah) Koehn of Gulfport, MS; 2 sister-in-laws - Karen Bergh of Woodbury, MN; and Connie (Duane) Wallin of Indianapolis, IN and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Koehn and his wife Donna, and brother-in-law Allen Bergh.

A Celebration of Life for Gordy will take place at 11:00 AM on Tuesday (March 14, 2023) at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville with Rev. Tim Bowman and Rev. Ally Bowman officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Zion Lutheran Church’s website. A private family burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville at a later date. A time of visitation for family and friends will be from 4 to 7:00 PM on Monday (March 13, 2023) at Zion Lutheran Church and 1 hr. prior to the service at the church on Tuesday morning. Gordy’s family suggests memorials to Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Gordy are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com