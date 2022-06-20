Gordon L. Anderson

Gordon Lyle Anderson, 92, of Pine Island MN died Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island, following a brief illness. Gordon was born on the family farm in Valley Township, Grygla MN on February 10, 1930 to Alton J. Anderson and Anna G. (Hylland) Anderson, 2nd oldest of six children.

Gordon completed the 8th grade at the nearby country school, and graduated high school with his GED. Gordon was married to Patricia L. Peterson at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Grygla, on Easter Sunday night, April 5, 1953. He attended Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis for a short time, before returning home to farm with his father. He was later hired to manage the local creamery in Goodridge, MN, followed by a manager position at the Greenbush Co-op Creamery. In 1971 Gordon was hired to manage the Land ‘O Lakes Cheese Factory in Pine Island and moved his family there, where he and his wife continued to live until his passing. Gordon retired in 1988, and enjoyed many years of travel with his wife as well as their grandchildren, attending family’s sporting and music events, fishing, snowmobiling, playing cards and Yahtzee, helping his sons-in-law on their farms, and pursuing that elusive 30-point buck. Family was everything to Gordon.

Gordon served honorably in the US Army and the Reserves from 1949-1953, with several months on the frontline of the Korean War. He was a member of the Grygla VFW and later the Pine Island American Legion, the Pine Island Lions, and Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island.

Gordon is survived by his wife Patricia; three children, Rhonda (Randall) Hoffman, Lynn (Ruth) Anderson, and Lori (Stuart) Weis; 8 grandchildren, Angie Alberts, Crystal Henslin, Melissa Saurdiff, Jeremy Weis, Anna Olson, John Hoffman, Robbie Anderson and Lezli Kuster; 17 great-grandchildren with 1 more due in August; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son Craig; and five siblings, Arvid Anderson, Arlene Brateng, Marilyn Wiseth, Jack Anderson and Larry Anderson.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island at 2:00 pm, with Rev. Marie AK Anderson and Rev. Jessica Bakken officiating. Visitation will be Friday, July 1 at Saint Paul Lutheran Church from 4:00-7:00 pm; with a prayer service and time of sharing at 6:00 pm. Visitation will continue for an hour before the service on Saturday. Interment will be at a later date in Grygla MN.

The family prefers memorials to Saint Paul Lutheran Church or Mayo Clinic Cancer Center. www.rochestercremationservicesmn.com