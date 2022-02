Jan. 19, 1956 - Feb. 11, 2022

HAMBURG, Minn. - Gordon Merck, 66, Hamburg, Minn., died Friday, Feb. 11, in his home.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, at Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Rochester, Minn.

Arrangements by Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Homes in Rochester.