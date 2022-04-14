Gordon R. Gosselin, at the age of ninety, passed away on March 29th, 2022 at his home in Sun City West, AZ.

At his side were Ginny, his wife of over 60 years, daughter Gretta Phillips and son Guy. He was predeceased by his parents, 3 sisters and one brother. Survived by sister Jean Newman, children Letty Stocke, Lesa Paulson and Kim Gosselin. Also surviving is son in law Jack Phillips, daughter in law Laurie, nine grandchildren, several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was a member of the Fort Frances Canadians hockey team, winning the 1952 Allen Memorial Cup championship. He then came to Rochester to play for the Mustangs, which he did for several years. He lived in Rochester for over sixty years retiring to Stone Lake, WI and Sun City West, AZ

Gordy dearly loved his family, enjoyed a good cigar, fishing and hunting.

A memorial service will be held in MN at a later date.