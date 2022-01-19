Gregory Collins

Gregory Scott Collins, age 58, of Oronoco, passed away on January 18, 2022. He was born on July 6, 1963, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the second of four boys to (the late) George Collins and Sharon Collins. Greg was very involved in scouting and youth sports throughout his younger years, with a particular interest in wrestling, golf, swimming, and football. He attended Lewis Central in SW Iowa throughout his schooling years, excelling at academics, swimming, and football, graduating in 1982. Greg attended Arizona State University for two years until work in Arizona and later Florida lured him away.

Greg moved to join his brother in Rochester, MN in the fall of 1991, where he took the opportunity to go back to school and complete a BA degree in Business at Winona State University. During this time, he also started work as an apprentice electrician and over time he earned Journeyman and then Master Electrician levels. Greg leveraged this experience and his business degree to start his own electrical contracting business where he has been working and building the last 16 years.

Greg met the love of his life at an Oronoco restaurant and after some persistence, Greg and Cindy Prigge started dating, culminating in marriage in November 2012. Although they didn’t have kids of their own, Greg considered Cindy’s kids and their families as his own and loved spending time with them and being part of their life as the grandchildren grew.

Greg had a lifelong interest in sports and music. Early on his sports focus was baseball, swimming, golf, and football. The last several years, his interest has been on pool, cornhole, and following the motocross season. You could find him at area pool halls, shooting pool on multiple masters leagues every week. His annual trip to Spring Creek to watch the local motocross action was something he would never miss.

Most importantly, throughout Greg’s activities over the years it was easy to see that Greg never met a stranger. Greg was not shy and would talk to anyone, on any topic-leading him to know a great deal of people.

Greg is survived by his wife Cindy, stepson Jeff (Jennifer) Prigge, stepdaughter Lisa (Maksym) Karpyak, step-grandchildren Grace, Peighton, and Jameson Prigge along with Lazarus, Ezra, and Kaizer Karpyak, his mother Sharon Collins of Council Bluffs, IA; brothers: Kevin (Paige) Collins of Oronoco, Curt (Miles) Collins of Palm Springs, CA, and Christopher (Karolyn) Collins of Windsor, CO. He was preceded in death by his father George W. Collins, III.

Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 21, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel with a memorial service following at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Phil Augustine officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com