We are sad to announce the passing of Gregory D. Black of Rochester, MN, formerly of Roscoe, IL. Greg departed his life at age 55 on May 18, 2023. Our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away from a long illness.

Born May 24, 1967, in Rockford, the son of David L. and Deedra L. Black.

Greg graduated from Hononegah High School. He was employed at Title Underwriters Agency and later became an independent contractor.

Greg enjoyed golfing, watching Formula 1 Racing, nature, traveling, gardening and had a special place in his heart for the family cabin in Northern Wisconsin. Greg loved life, people, sunshine and had an infectious smile.

Survived by his dad, David, significant other, Kathy Houdek and her son, Joey; siblings, Lisa (Kevin) Rudy, Amy (Mark) Steward, and Chad (Jennifer Ahlstrand) Black; nieces and nephews, Ken (Ang), Lindsay (Wes), Megan (Jacob), Nathan, Kori (Sam), and Austen (Marisa); great-niece and nephew, Nora and Ryker; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Predeceased by his mother, Deedra.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Olson North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service. Private burial in Rockton Township Cemetery, Rockton, IL. Memorials may be made to the family to establish at a later date. To share a memory or condolence, please visit olsonfh.com.