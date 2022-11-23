Gregory Hart, 65, of Parker, CO, formerly of Rochester, MN, passed away on November 19, 2022, at his home.

Gregory was born in Zumbrota, MN, on December 6, 1956, to Betty (Swee) and Neil Hart. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1975. Then he moved to Colorado in the early ‘80s and worked in commercial masonry and diesel mechanics.

Gregory enjoyed his friends, antiques and his pets. He had an enormous sense of humor, which is why he had so many friends in Minnesota and Colorado. He was an all around great guy.

He is survived by three brothers, Dwan Hart, Steven Hart and Scott Hart, all of Rochester; two sisters, Laurie Piccini, of Charlotte, NC, and Wendy Hart, of Rochester.

Gregory was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Neil; his sister, Renee; and brothers, Bradley and Jeffrey.

There will be a celebration of Greg’s life from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 17, at the Rochester Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave. SE, Rochester, MN 55904.