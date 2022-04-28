SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Gregory Orth

Published April 28, 2022 09:23 AM
Gregory S. Orth (65) of Byron, MN passed away peacefully at his home on  Tuesday, April 26th, 2022. Greg was born on October 17, 1956 in Austin, MN to  David and Shirley (Felty) Orth. Greg was united in marriage to his high school  sweetheart Kira Vaale on June 28, 1975 in Austin. Greg attended schools in Austin,  he graduated from Austin High School in 1975 before taking carpentry classes at  the Austin Technical College. Greg and Kira moved to Byron in 1978, soon after  Greg put his schooling to work and built their forever home. Greg began his career  building homes as an independent contractor, he credited a great deal of his  mastery to working closely with Charles Ranthum of Byron. In 1998, Greg started  working with Dewitz Home Builders of Rochester, MN before retiring from the  trade in 2009. In his younger years Greg enjoyed playing hockey, muscle cars and  racing, earning a trophy or two in his time. As he got older, much of his free time  was spent fishing, hunting and collecting model trains. He was known to many as  a master of puzzles, an avid history buff and storyteller.

Greg is survived by his beloved wife Kira, son Jared Orth of Rochester, MN and  daughter Sarah of Dexter, MN. He is also survived by his siblings, Jeff Orth of  Rochester, Rod (Gina) Orth of Byron, Sherilynn (Steven) Bahnemann of St.  Augustine, FL, Tom (Pria) Orth of Beaverton, OR, Tammy (Troy) Watkins of Austin,  MN, and many nieces and nephews. Greg was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday May 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Ranfranz and  Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN 55901, visitation will be one  hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grandview  Cemetery in Austin, MN. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be  serving the Orth family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit

