Gregory Orth

Gregory S. Orth (65) of Byron, MN passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 26th, 2022. Greg was born on October 17, 1956 in Austin, MN to David and Shirley (Felty) Orth. Greg was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Kira Vaale on June 28, 1975 in Austin. Greg attended schools in Austin, he graduated from Austin High School in 1975 before taking carpentry classes at the Austin Technical College. Greg and Kira moved to Byron in 1978, soon after Greg put his schooling to work and built their forever home. Greg began his career building homes as an independent contractor, he credited a great deal of his mastery to working closely with Charles Ranthum of Byron. In 1998, Greg started working with Dewitz Home Builders of Rochester, MN before retiring from the trade in 2009. In his younger years Greg enjoyed playing hockey, muscle cars and racing, earning a trophy or two in his time. As he got older, much of his free time was spent fishing, hunting and collecting model trains. He was known to many as a master of puzzles, an avid history buff and storyteller.

Greg is survived by his beloved wife Kira, son Jared Orth of Rochester, MN and daughter Sarah of Dexter, MN. He is also survived by his siblings, Jeff Orth of Rochester, Rod (Gina) Orth of Byron, Sherilynn (Steven) Bahnemann of St. Augustine, FL, Tom (Pria) Orth of Beaverton, OR, Tammy (Troy) Watkins of Austin, MN, and many nieces and nephews. Greg was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday May 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN 55901, visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery in Austin, MN. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Orth family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit

www.ranfranzandvinefh.com