Gregory P.  Schoenfelder

Gregory Paul Schoenfelder, 69, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, November 8th, 2022.

A lifelong resident of Rochester, Greg was born August 25, 1953, to Elizabeth (Simmons) and Donald Schoenfelder. He graduated from Lourdes High class of 1972.

Greg married Deborah (Smeby) in 1973. Their union produced 3 children, Jennifer Schoenfelder of Rochester, Bethany Schoenfelder of Plano, Texas, and Taylor (Tiffany) Schoenfelder of Rochester. They were later divorced. Greg then married Gwen M. (Johnson) Schoenfelder also a resident of Rochester, MN.

Greg had several hobbies which included hand crafting bird feeders and singing karaoke. He also enjoyed driving the shuttle for Mayo.

Greg is survived by his wife, Gwen M. Schoenfelder of Rochester, MN; children, Jennifer, Bethany and Taylor (Tiffany). Stepfather, Arnold Thompson of Rochester, MN, Sister-in-law, Pat Schoenfelder of Imperial, NE, Sister-in-law Sharon Schoenfelder of Rochester, MN; Grandchildren Anthony Moses, Avery and Carly Schoenfelder and Autumn Jones; Nieces Karianne (Jake) Johnson, Chad (Nicole) Schoenfelder, Megan Schoenfelder, and Jamie (Fiancé Brian Wood) Schoenfelder.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents Donald Schoenfelder and Elizabeth (Bette) Thompson, his brothers Frankie, Michael, and Gary.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Macken Funeral Home in the River Park Chapel Rochester, MN from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend.