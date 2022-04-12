Gregory S. Brown, 71, of Rochester, MN and a former Stewartville, MN resident, died on Monday (April 4, 2022) at Samaritan Bethany Home on Eighth from complications of a stroke.

Gregory Scott Brown was born on January 11, 1951 in Olympia, WA to Garrett “Gary” and Yvonne ”Bonnie” (Dove) Brown. He moved with his family as a young boy to Stewartville, where he attended Stewartville H.S., graduating in 1970. He attended Upper Iowa University in Fayette, IA. Greg was employed at IBM in Rochester for 11 years. He was also employed at the Mayo Clinic. He was a past member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Stewartville. Greg was an artist who painted, drew with pencil and chalk and it was a lifelong part of his life. He was a MN Vikings fan and enjoyed time spent with his family. He also enjoyed raising horses and loved his dog Cooper.

Memorials may be made to “The Children’s Miracle Network” or “Special Olympics”.

Greg is survived by his brother Todd (Nancy) and their daughter Molly of Cape Coral, FL and nephew – Andrew Brown of Charlotte, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with Greg’s wishes no services are planned at this time. A private family burial will take place at later date. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Greg are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.