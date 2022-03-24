Gretchen Kay Condon, 89, Rochester (formerly Litchfield & Albert Lea), died on March 22, 2022 in Rochester at her residence. A Visitation will be held at Ranfranz & Vine on Wednesday, March 30th from 5 to 7, and for one hour prior to the service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Rochester on Thursday, March 31st at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.

Gretchen and her husband, Robert, moved to Shorewood in Rochester three and a half years ago and just recently moved into Assisted Living, known as the Commons. Gretchen is survived by her seven children: Mike (Pauline) Condon, Baxter, MN; Pat (Judy) Condon, Piedmont, SD; Maureen (Greg) Beishir, St. Louis, MO; Margaret (Pat) Mulligan, Rochester, MN; Pete Condon, Rochester, MN; Melissa (Tammy) Renee, Litchfield, MN; and Polly (Jeff) Waldbillig, Rochester, MN; a daughter-in-law: Ramona Condon, Virginia Beach, VA; twelve grandchildren including; Kevin (Jess) Mulligan, Fr. Brian Mulligan, Erin Mulligan, Eric, Gina and Luke Waldbillig; and eighteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, three brothers, and a sister-in-law. She was recently preceded by the love of her life of sixty-nine years: Robert (Bob) Condon (2-22-22); a son; her parents; her older sister and two brothers. Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to the Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home, Rochester.