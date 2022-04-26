Gretchen (Seha) Steinmetz, resident of Chatfield, MN, 86, died in Mesa, AZ on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022. Gretchen Irene Koenig was born the youngest child to Elmer and Margaret Koenig on September 1, 1936. She was a 1954 graduate of Waterville High School. Gretchen attended the Methodist-Kahler School of Nursing where she graduated in 1957 and received her Registered Nursing degree. She worked for many years at the Mayo Clinic and later as a travelling nurse. She married Marian Seha on March 8th, 1957. Together they had 5 children. On January 12th, 1980 she married Tom Steinmetz. They enjoyed many years of travelling. Seasonally, they split time between Mesa and Chatfield. She was a member of Chatfield Lutheran Church and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She was an avid reader and a huge Jeopardy fan.

Survivors include her husband, Tom Steinmetz, and her children, Beth Seha, Manchester, PA, Charles Seha, Fountain, MN, Carol Brogan (Keith) Chatfield, MN, and Sandy Seha (Eric Luoma), Fountain, MN; 9 grandchildren, Kim, Marc, Kelly, Todd, Alec, Adam, Sophie, Lissa, Erik and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by 4 sisters-in-law, Gwenetta McMahon, Pauline Koening, Joan Seha, Edith Njus, Annamarie Seha and much loved nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Marian and son, Danny (1973), siblings Kay Gresback, Barbie Petersen and Fritz Koenig, sister-in-law Mary Seha and brothers-in-law Bob Seha and Clark Seha.

Gretchen donated her body to medical science. A memorial is being planned for a later date.