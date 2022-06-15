The memorial service for Gunder Froyum will be held Saturday, July 2nd at 12:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wanamingo. The Rev. Kris Ferkin will officiate. Private family burial of the urn will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time at the church. Mr. Froyum, 88, of Wanamingo died Monday June 13, 2022 at the Northfield Long Term Care Center.

Gunder Leon Froyum was born June 12, 1934 in Roscoe Township, Goodhue County, Minnesota to George and Ella (Gronseth) Froyum. He was a graduate of Wanamingo High School with the Class of 1952, and was especially proud to have played on the winning 1951-52 Bulldog basketball team. After high school, he worked a couple of years at Haller Chevrolet. In 1954 he entered the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Bliss, TX, and served his country for 2 years. Returning home in 1956, he continued working for Haller Chevrolet. On April 25, 1959 he married Elaine Cordes at Christ Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. Gunder worked 30 years (1962 to 1992) at IBM in Rochester. Following retirement, he drove for Held Bus Service for several years. He was a 35 year volunteer with the Wanamingo Fire Department, and was a member of the Wanamingo Lions’ Club. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and served on the Cemetery Board for many years.

Gunder cherished time spent with his family, and his grandchildren were a joy to him. He especially looked forward to the yearly family vacation to the lake in Alexandria. He also enjoyed cars, tractors, horses, helping on the farm, meeting people, collecting coins and Card Club with friends for over 50 years. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and as one of the great smalltown Minnesota characters.

He is survived by his sons David (Kim) of Wanamingo, Bill (Cathy) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Bruce (Karen) of Inver Grove Heights; grandchildren Bradley (Kari), Katlyn, Carly, Joshua, Nicholas, Hunter, and Hannah. Also surviving are brothers and sisters-in-law Don Solberg, Audrey Cordes, and Robert & Audrey Cordes; nephews, nieces, and cousins. Gunder was preceded in death by his wife Elaine Froyum in 2012; sister Gertrude Solberg, and brother and sister-in-law Lloyd and Avis Cordes.

If so desired, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church of Wanamingo, Minnesota.