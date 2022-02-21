SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Gunter Peter Czok

Published February 21, 2022 09:01 AM
Gunter “Peter” Czok died on Wednesday (February 16, 2022) at Mayo Clinic Rochester - St. Mary’s Campus, following a short illness.

Peter was born on October 6, 1946 in Bonn, Germany.  He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Ferguson, and his father Terence Berry.

Peter was a computer programmer, and performed mostly in the financial and automotive industries.

Survivors include his loving wife, Doreen, brothers John and Randy Ferguson, and  sister Heidi Heath.  Children include, Erich, Ryan, Stephan Czok.  Peter had 1 granddaughter, India.

No services or visitation for Peter are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will take place this summer at his home.

