Gwen E. Steige, 85, a longtime Rochester, MN resident and retired Registered Nurse, died Tuesday December 27, 2022, at Rochester East Health Services following a lengthy battle with dementia.

Gwen was born December 21, 1937, in Owatonna, MN the daughter of Floyd and Fern Behsman. She graduated from Owatonna High School in 1956 and attended Rochester’s Methodist-Kahler School of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1959. She practiced nursing in Colorado where she met her husband, Harold Steige. The two were married on June 3, 1961, in Greeley, CO.

The couple moved to Rochester, MN in 1962 where she continued her nursing career working at St. Mary’s Hospital, Methodist Hospital, the Mayo Clinic, and Assisi Heights. She also served as a private nurse throughout her career. She left her nursing career to pursue a new path, graduating from Rochester Community College in 1986 with a degree in Fashion Merchandising. She freelanced, creating window displays at various stores and enjoyed working at the Wedding Trunk for several years. She was active with Evangel United Methodist Church and enjoyed traveling, reading, and gardening.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen, and Kristin, both of the Twin Cities. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Steige.

A Memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Owatonna.

Memorials are suggested to Mayo Clinic Hospice, Evangel United Methodist Church, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Steige family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com