Hans J. Schulz, age 92, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Season’s Hospice House in Rochester, MN. Hans was born in Gutsdorf, Germany (District of Dramsburg) on February 7, 1930 and immigrated to the United States June 4, 1952 at the age of 22. Hans was a proud citizen of the United States who enjoyed telling people he hailed from Köslin, Germany which has been known as Koszalin, Poland since 1945.

Hans married Marilyn Thielbar on June 16, 1956. They celebrated 53 years of marriage and had two children, Judy and Thomas. Hans began employment at IBM in 1957, becoming a quarter century club member at 25 years and retiring as an analyst in 1992. He was selected as employee of the year, a proud achievement for him which allowed him to have his own selected parking space up front to honor him. He often stated that his enjoyment from work came from the many different challenges he was presented every day. He took great pride in his hard work. Hans retired from IBM in Rochester after more than 30 years employment.

Hans could often be found working in his large garden where he enjoyed growing tomatoes, sweet corn, potatoes, carrots, broccoli, onions, lettuce, peas, kohlrabi, raspberries, and strawberries. Hans also enjoyed building and flying model airplanes. Hans and Marilyn preserved their garden produce and also made raspberry wine together.

Hans is survived by his children, Judy Brunsgaard and Thomas Schulz; a grandson, Jeffrey (Stacy) Brunsgaard; and two great-grandchildren.

Hans was preceded in death by his father (Reinhard Schulz), his mother (Martha ‘Rojahn’ Schulz), siblings in Germany, and his wife Marilyn.

Visitation will be at noon, one hour before the memorial service at 1:00 pm Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN.

Committal and burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, 41 Seventh Avenue NE, Rochester, MN, immediately following the memorial service.