Harlan J. Nagel, age 78, of Spring Valley, MN, passed away at Regional Health Services of Howard County on July 28, 2022.

Harlan James was born on January 05, 1944, to Orrin and Clarice (Bessingpas) Nagel in Cresco, IA. He attended country school in Cherry Grove, MN, and graduated from Wykoff High School in 1961. He continued his education at Westmar College in Le Mars, IA and attained his Master’s degree from the University of Michigan. After receiving his Master’s, Harlan taught math for 10+ years. When he retired, he moved back to his hometown, Cherry Grove, where he built a new home on the family farm. He lived at the farm up until his death. Harlan was a passionate bicycle rider. He rode many miles in his life which included 21 trips across Iowa during RAGBRAI. Harlan is survived by his siblings Lois Nagel, Cherry Grove, MN, Ardis (Greg) Grossbach, Owatonna, MN; brother-in-law Jerry Erickson and sister-in-law Della (Mark) Davis and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Roger Nagel and Carolyn Erickson.

Memorial Services for Harlan will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Cherry Grove United Methodist Church in Cherry Grove, MN with Pastor Christopher Pollock officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Cherry Grove Cemetery.

