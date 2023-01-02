Harlan P. Aakre

Harlan Paul Aakre, 88, of Rochester passed away on December 31, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 3, 1934 in Rock Dell Township to Clarence and Dora (Kyllo) Aakre.

Harlan graduated from Hayfield High School and received a business degree from Winona St. University.

He served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne during the Korean War and married Shirley Beaudin on July 5, 1958. Harlan was a manager for IBM and retired from IBM after 30 years of service, he was also a member of the American Legion Post 92 Honor Guard for 20 years. In addition, he participated in many marathons including Grandma’s in Duluth, the Twin Cities marathon, and many regional races as well as qualifying for the Boston marathon. He enjoyed watching the Vikings and his Gophers football and dabbling in the stock market.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley; two children, Greg (Michelle) of Rochester, MN and Jenifer (Jerry) Kyn of Quincy, MA; one grandson, Michael (Kate) Aakre of Rochester, MN; two sisters, Jean (David) Thoe of Hayfield, MN and Virginia Aakre of Rochester, MN; two brothers, Virgil (Marie) of Menomonie, WI and Robert (Nadine) of Rochester, MN. Harlan was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Davis and Roger Aakre.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the American Legion Post 92 or the VFW Post 1215.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Aakre family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.