Harlean “Jody” (Hagadorn) Perry

Jody Perry, 89, of Rochester, MN, passed away on March 15, 2023. She was born on November 26, 1933 to Harry Hagadorn and Catherine Byrne, and grew up in Schenectady, NY. Jody obtained a nursing degree from Ellis Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. While working at Ellis Hospital, she met the love of her life, Dr. Lawrence “Larry” Burdett Perry. They were married on March 21, 1959, and were together for 62 years. Jody and Larry lived in many places across the United States before settling in Rochester, MN in 1970. Jody enjoyed her volunteer work in the costume room and a part-time office position at the Rochester Civic Theater. She was awarded the Joe Saidy Award for Outstanding Service to Rochester Civic Theatre 1980-81. She especially loved traveling the world during many trips with the Mayo Clinic travel groups. Jody and Larry enjoyed their retirement years at their home on Gunflint Lake near Grand Marais, MN until they returned full time to Rochester, MN to live out their remaining years. Jody is survived by her stepchildren, Chris (Ellie) Perry and Betsy (Stan Pelto) Perry; children, Cathy Perry, Dana (Amy) Perry, Starr (Jim Burns) Jenkins, and Raymond (Alisa) Perry; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Jody is preceded in death by her husband Larry, her daughter Rachel Perry, and her parents. The family will hold a private gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Philanthropy.mayoclinic.org.