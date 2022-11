Harlyn Gerald Bauer, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph (521 N Duluth Ave.) Family will be present for visitation from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Miller Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel (507 S Main Ave.) with a wake service and rosary beginning at 3:30 pm.

