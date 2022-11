Dec. 7, 1934 - Nov. 29, 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Harlyn G. Bauer, 87, Sioux Falls, S.D., died Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Dougherty Hospice House.

Visitation with family present will be from 2-4 p.m., with a rosary and wake at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Miller Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel in Sioux Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls.

Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel.