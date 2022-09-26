Harold B. “Stu” Stewart

Harold Byers Stewart, 92, of Rochester, MN, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Madonna Towers Nursing Facility.

Harold was born on October 9, 1929 in Rochester, MN, to Harold W. and Ruth (Nelson) Stewart. He graduated from Rochester High School and from University of MN with a degree in forestry. He served in the U.S. Navy stationed in Bethesda, MD. On December, 26, 1953, he married the love of his life, Beatrice (Bix) Engelen, in Springfield, MN. Stu and Bix lived in Washington, D.C., Clinton, IA, Cooperstown and Cortland, NY, before finally settling in Rochester, MN, in 1961 when he was hired by IBM. He worked there until he retired in 1991 as a Contracts Administrator.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family and friends. He was a life- long reader and loved crossword puzzles. He enjoyed playing golf, cards and watching family participate in sports. He especially loved his time spent up at the lake cabin with his family.

His commitment to volunteerism to his community was very important to him. He was on the St. Francis of Assisi School Board and volunteered at the church for many years. He was a longtime board member of the IBM Credit Union now Think Mutual Bank, a member and president of the Lake Hubert Conservation Association, and a member of several other conservation organizations in the northern Minnesota lakes area. As a Mayo Clinic volunteer, he received the Presidential Service Award for working over 3,000 hours.

Harold is survived by his five daughters, Rochelle (Frank) Kozera of Rochester, MN; Suzanne Stewart and John Owens of Fairfax, VA; Nanette “Muffy” (Ignacio) Escobedo of Rochester, MN; Jeannie Stewart and Ian Bald of Placerville, CO and Renee Stewart-Hester and David Hester of Chanhassen, MN. He was proud of his 11 grandchildren and his 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Howard (Chub) Stewart, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bix, his sister, Anita Sullivan and his parents.

The funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Lake Hubert Conservation Association, P.O. Box 1352, Lake Hubert, MN, 56459. A special thanks to Seasons Hospice and the Nasseff Tower staff at St. Marys Campus on 7th Floor ICU and 6th Floor Stepdown Unit staff for their compassionate care of our father.