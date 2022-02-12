Harold E. (Bud) Elias, 77, of Rochester, died at home on Friday, February 11, 2022. He was born July 5, 1944, to Harold and Maybelle (Ruehmann) Elias on the family farm in Pine Island, MN. The family moved to Rochester and subsequently to Mentor, MN, where Harold graduated from high school. After starting Junior College, Harold decided to join the U.S. Navy, and completed his Basic Training at the Great Lakes Base in Illinois. From there, he was assigned to the U.S.S. Chicago (a guided missile cruiser) ported in San Francisco, CA. Serving for six years, Harold achieved the rank of First Class/Oil King in the Boiler Division before his discharge. He loved the many travels in his years in the service, and was proud to serve his country.

On August 5, 1967, Harold married Karen Tibesar; they were blessed with two sons: Nickolas and Jason.

Harold worked at Owatonna Canning Company after his discharge until being hired at St. Mary’s Hospital Power Plant in Rochester, where he spent 43 years until his retirement. He enjoyed gardening, rearranging the yard many times. He liked to fish with his grandkids, and spend time with the family. Harold was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Harold is survived by his wife, Karen, and two sons: Nickolas (Lisa) Elias of Plainview, MN, and Jason (Angela) Elias of Rosemount, MN; six grandchildren: Kristen (Brian) Schalzreidt, Nathan and Michael Elias, Jon, Nicole and Derek Elias; a sister, Alona Joy (James) Kerze, two sisters-in-law, Jean Elias of Rockford, IL, Marilyn Nelson of Kearney, NE, and one brother-in-law, Curt Schoenleben of Sartell, MN, and many nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Maybelle Elias; three sisters: Donna Mae Nelson, Shirley Jean (Jeany) Holmquist, Janet (Jani) Schoenleben, and a brother, Myron (Mike) Eilas.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, February 18, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester with Rev. Ernest Gafjken, Rev. Tyler Grant and Rev. Floyd O'Brien officiating. Visitation will be held 5:00-8:00 PM Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Friday. The Celebration of Life will be livestreamed on the Ranfranz and Vine Facebook page. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens.