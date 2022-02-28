Harold E. DeWitz, age 90, of Rochester, MN died peacefully at home on Sunday, February 27, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Harold Ernest DeWitz was born February 8, 1932 in Haverhill Township, Olmsted County, MN the son of Arthur and Effie (Hunter) DeWitz. He attended Rochester High School. Harold served as a powerman and instructor in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. It was love at first sight and Harold and Myrna were married on November 25, 1954 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Westgate, IA. They made their home in Rochester, MN where they raised four children. Harold was a building contractor for Harold DeWitz Construction beginning his career in 1954 and later became a consultant retiring in 2008.

Harold loved his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchild. He touched them all with love, strength and encouragement along with instilling valuable life lessons. Together they cherished their family weekends playing cards. He enjoyed farming, gardening and was an avid outdoorsman with hunting, fishing and trapping. He volunteered for over 50 years as a MN DNR youth firearm safety instructor.

He is survived by his children, H. David Jr. (Barbara) DeWitz of Rochester, MN, Donald (RoseAnn) DeWitz of Pine Island, MN, Dawn (Dan) Herrick of Plainview, MN, Eric (Laura) DeWitz of Rochester, MN; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Andrea) DeWitz, Nicole (Jeremy) DeWitz, Bradley Swancutt, Jessica (Jeremy) Schneider, Jacob DeWitz, Talon DeWitz, Marissa DeWitz; granddaughter-in-law, Amanda; nine great grandchildren, Ashley, Bailey, Scott, Charlie, Brevon, Bryson, Kailey, Kara and Elijah; one great great granddaughter, Vivian Logan Bauer; sister, LaVonne Gaskill of Plainview, MN and Arva Sackett of Rochester, MN; many extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Myrna; brothers, Archie, Arthur Jr. and Robert DeWitz; sister, LeEtta Lorimor; twin infant siblings; great grandson, Logan DeWitz.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901. A Visitation will be held 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mayo Transitional Care Team and Mayo Hospice for their loving care and kindness they provided to Harold and family.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the DeWitz family;