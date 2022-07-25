Harold ‘Hal’ Lloyd Abernathy, Jr.

Hal, 65, was found deceased in his Duluth, MN home on June 2, 2022, possibly from a massive heart attack. He was born February 8, 1957 in Glendale, CA to Harold Lloyd Sr. and Mary Gail Edna (Thoma) Abernathy. The Abernathy family moved back to SE MN where Hal grew up on a dairy farm. He attended the Dover-Eyota School system, Eyota, MN and graduated in 1975. After graduating from DEHS, he attended the University of Minnesota and obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Agronomy.

Hal never married but had many special friends throughout his life. One friend said Hal had mentored him and a brother and helped get them on track to the successful careers they have today. Hal had worked at various jobs throughout his life. He lived quite a few years in the Minneapolis area, a while in Ely, MN and later moved to west Duluth where he had been since 2009.

Hal loved writing songs to play on his guitar and really loved playing his guitars; acoustic and electric. He would sometimes play at local music venues in Duluth. He loved photographing nature along the North Shore and the Duluth harbor and canal area. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid gardener. Music, photography, nature and animals were the loves of his life. One thing he found humorous was as he aged, his hair (jokingly he’d say ‘what he had’) and beard became very white and he was tickled to be called ‘Santa Claus’ by little kids.

Hal was preceded in death by his father and a nephew, Adam Kyle Ness. He is survived by his mother, brother Jerry (Jill Fenske) Abernathy and sisters, Connie Abernathy-Ness and Jayne (Mark) Whiteside as well as 6 nieces and nephews, Jessica ‘Abernathy’ (Terry) Callahan, Joe Abernathy, Katrina Whiteside, Justin Ness, Seth Whiteside, Elyse Whiteside and a great nephew, Arthur Callahan. Hal also is survived by his special kitty, Sunshine.

No services are planned; it will be a private family burial.