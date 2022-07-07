Harold J. (Dutch) DeVries died suddenly on May 24, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital of heart complications. He was born August 13, 1928 in Racine Township, MN (near Stewartville), one of 11 children. He is survived by wife, Mary Ann, sister Joanne Davis, children Susan Hallberg (Victor), Steve DeVries (Marie), Mark DeVries (Elyse), 8 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Dutch graduated from Rochester High School (class of ’46) and attended Iowa State Teachers College. He was a driver-salesman for Texaco/Big Four Oil Company, worked for Federated Insurance Company, later a supervisor for Rochester Public Utilities from 1970 – 1990.

Elected Alderman (1st Ward, 1961-64) and Alderman -At-Large (1964-70) for the city of Rochester, he also served on the Rochester Quarterbacks Club, the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Hawthorne School PTA, the Rochester Alumni Association, Rochester Alumni Wrestling Association, Cub Scouts and the YMCA Youth Athletic Program. For his service in many roles, the City of Rochester proclaimed August 13, 1990 “Harold ‘Dutch’ DeVries Day.”

A Minnesota high school finalist in wrestling and track, he later earned the Jaycees Silver Key Award, Outstanding Young Man Award and is in the Mayo Civic Center Region One Wrestling Hall of Fame.

In retirement, he and Mary regularly traveled to the Northshore and, in winter, to Padre Island, TX. He also vacationed with family and attended many events, in particular, the NCAA Wrestling Tournament each spring. Burning meat on the grill, playing 500 and enjoying time with old friends were other highlights.

Active in his church, he volunteered regularly. When his community became the Waters, he continued to be of service to others to the best of his ability. His open, friendly manner, easy joking, and great smile will be remembered by many. Family members often heard - “Everybody loves Dutch”. He wanted people to be happy and loved his tongue-in-cheek slogan, “You ain’t much if you ain’t Dutch”.

The family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff at the Waters for their kindness as well as to Dr. Denise Dupra his long-time Mayo physician. At his request, his body was donated to the Mayo Alzheimer’s Study.

His memorial service will be held at Macken Funeral Home on August 6 at 1 PM. A social hour for family and friends will follow. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester or Mayo Clinic’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.